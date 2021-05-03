Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend





The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $66.36 per barrel last week (from Apr.26 through Apr.30), having risen by 84 cents (1.3 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $67.71 per barrel, while the minimum - $65.17.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $65.72 per barrel last week, increasing by 83 cents (1.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $67.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.53.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $63.31 per barrel, growing by 69 cents (1.1 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $64.62 per barrel, while the minimum - $62.16.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $66.78 per barrel, which is $1.3 (2 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $68.15 per barrel, while the minimum - $65.56.