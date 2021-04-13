Azerbaijan participates in TransRussia 2021 int’l transport expo

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is participating at the 25th TransRussia 2021 International Transport, Logistics and Transportation Technologies Exhibition being held in Moscow from April 12 to 14.

The exhibition is one of the largest transport exhibitions in Europe and brings together 218 companies from 23 countries despite the ongoing global pandemic. State railways companies, international corporations, freight and logistics companies are presenting their services at the exhibition.

Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Container and ADY Express at a joint stand where visitors are informed about the country’s transit opportunities.

Azerbaijani railroad workers are demonstrating the new transportation and communication concept that emerged in the region after the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the country’s growing transit capacity and the increasing opportunities to facilitate freight transportation.

The information is provided about the opportunities and benefits of transit through the territory of Azerbaijan North-South, South-West and North-West transport corridors, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Astara (Azerbaijan)- Astara (Iran) railway and new infrastructure projects being implemented in the country.

Azerbaijan’s representatives present to the visitors the work done in the field of transit cargo transportation in the country, achievements, major infrastructure projects and advantages of international transport corridors passing through the country.

The total area of the exhibition complex is 15,000 square meters. About 10,000 specialists from different countries take part in the 25th International Exhibition of Transport, Logistics and Transport Technologies.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan participated in the Gulfood International Food Exhibition held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and at the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021 in Moscow, Russia.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev earlier announced that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would participate in a number of international exhibitions in 2021. He said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.