Russia lifts ban on tomato imports from more Azerbaijani enterprises

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Russia has lifted ban on tomatoes imports for seven more Azerbaijani enterprises.

The ban was lifted following relevant negotiations between Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and Russia’s agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor.

The two agencies are conducting video inspections of Azerbaijani enterprises in the country’s regions to determine whether they are infected with tomato moth.

So far, relevant Russian authority lifted the ban on import for 89 tomatoes producing companies operating in Azerbaijan.

Currently, the export potential of enterprises that are allowed to export tomatoes is 243,688 tons, which is 135.4 percent of the 179,956 tons of tomato products exported to Russia last year.

Rosselkhoznadzor banned the import of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples on December 10, citing the necessity to “prevent the import and spread” of pesticides to Russia.

Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and relevant agencies are taking joint measures to lift restrictions on the tomatoes and apple export from Azerbaijan to Russia.

Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia. The country ranked first in supplies of fresh and chilled tomatoes.