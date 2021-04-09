CBA denies foreign currency's illegal transfer abroad in 2020

By Trend





The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) commented on the information, spread by the media citing the Accounts Chamber’s report on the results of its activities for 2020, about the illegal transfer of foreign currency abroad, Trend reports referring to a source in the CBA.

According to the source, the chamber’s report covers the results of 2019, not 2020, and the facts shown in it reflect shortcomings in the field of customs administration within the framework of inspections carried out by the General Customs Administration for Air Transport.