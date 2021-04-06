First container train leaves Turkey for Azerbaijan within TURKUAZ project

By Azernews





The first container express block train has left Turkey’s Paysan station for Azerbaijan within the TURKUAZ project, ADY Container, a subsidiary of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, has reported.

The train consists of 21 containers, each 45 feet long, loaded with plant-based animal supplements.

It should be noted that the express container block train will carry cargo twice a week from Istanbul and Mersin to Baku and back.

TURKUAZ is a new joint logistics product developed by the ADY Container LLC together with its partners from Turkey and Georgia.

The project is aimed at increasing the volume of freight traffic on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is of exceptional importance for turning Azerbaijan into a regional transport corridor. The agreement on the construction of the railway, which was put into operation in 2017, was signed by the Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish leaders at a meeting in Tbilisi in 2007.

The ADY Container LLC has begun expanding cooperation, mainly with countries in the Far East region - China, Japan and South Korea, as well as with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran and India, to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the international East-West Transport Corridor, North-South Transport Corridor and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.