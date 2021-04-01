Azerbaijan Georgia's third largest diesel fuel supplier

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has been Georgia's third-largest supplier of diesel fuel over the first two months of 2021, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, Azerbaijan exported 29,800 tons of diesel fuel to Georgia.

It should be noted that Georgia imported a total of 158,900 tons of fuel in January-February this year, which is by 1,100 tons of 0.7 percent less compared to the same period of 2020. In addition, Georgia imported 80,500 tons of gasoline during the reported period and 78,400 tons of diesel.

The main exporter of diesel fuel to Georgia was Russia with 38,000 tons, followed by Romania with 31,500 tons and Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $227.6 million in January-February 2021. Out of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Georgia amounted to $216.5 million, while the import amounted to $11 million. Georgia was Azerbaijan's sixth main trade partner during the reported period.

Additionally, in the reported period, some 497 million cubic meters of gas were exported from Azerbaijan to Georgia. Meanwhile, in the first two months of the year, Azerbaijan exported 299.7 million kWh of electricity to Georgia thus accounting for 36.2 percent of this country’s total electricity imports.