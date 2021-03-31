Azerbaijani products presented at MosBuild int'l expo in Moscow

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Some Azerbaijani companies are presenting their products at the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021, Economy Ministry has reported.

The exhibition, which opened on March 30 in Moscow, Russia, will be open till April 2.

At the exhibition, the Azerbaijani companies working in the relevant field feature their products at a single national stand “Made in Azerbaijan”, organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation, with the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry support.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is presented at the MosBuild international exhibition for the second time.

Azerbaijan participated in the Gulfood International Food Exhibition held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on February 21-25, 2021.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev earlier announced that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would participate in a number of international exhibitions in 2021. He said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.