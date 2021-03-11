Liberated Shusha supplied with regular water

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is restoring its historic Shusha city in Nagorno-Karabakh liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day-war.

After the repair and restoration work, water supply has also been ensured in the city, the Cabinet of Ministers has said in its report on activities of 2020.

According to the report, relevant measures have been taken to oversee sustainable water supply in Shusha, to eliminate dependence on the Kichik Kirs spring and increase the productivity of the Zarysly spring, which provides the city with the drinking water.

Azerbaijan is involved in the management of the Khudafarin reservoir with a total capacity of 1.6 billion cubic meters, built on the Araz River in the Jabrayil region on the border with Iran.

As a result, the water supply for about 250,000 hectares of land and power generation will be significantly improved.

Furthermore, the consequences of the accident in the water supply system of the Dashalty village have been eliminated.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s energy provider company Azerishig provided power lines to government buildings in the newly-liberated Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly regions, Hadrut settlement and Shusha city in line with the presidential decree and the project “Azerishig in Karabakh”.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Already, a dental office, Kapital Bank (ATM), International Bank of Azerbaijan (ATM), Azerpost, Bolmart shop, AzCake bakery and confectionary already started their operations in the liberated Shusha city. Additionally, on January 1, Azerbaijan resumed radio and TV broadcasting in its liberated Shusha city after 28 years of Armenian occupation.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments. In addition, Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.