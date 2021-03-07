New hazelnut processing plant to open in Azerbaijan’s Zagatala

By Trend

One of the sectors of agriculture in Azerbaijan with big export potential, contributing to the inflow of foreign currency into the country, is the cultivation of hazelnuts, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend on March 5.

To supply the products to the new markets, various measures are being taken to increase the production of hazelnuts by using new technologies.

The creation of enterprises for processing hazelnuts based on modern technologies has a special place in the structure of the work being carried out in this sphere.

One of such enterprises is the Agrarco LLC hazelnut processing plant which is being built in the Zagatala district. Currently, the work at the plant is at the completion stage.

Some 150 jobs will be created at the plant, capable of processing 7,000 tons of hazelnuts per year.

The Ministry of Economy has issued a document to encourage investments for the project, a total investment value of which is $34.3 million.

The plant is planned to be put into operation soon.