Enterprises of Russian Bryansk region may start exporting goods to Azerbaijan

By Trend





With the support of the Trade Mission of Russia in Azerbaijan, online events will be held within the framework of the business mission of enterprises in the Russian Bryansk region on March 5-25, Trend reports citing the Trade Representation of Russia in Azerbaijan

According to the representation office, the events organized under the auspices of the Department of Economic Development of the Bryansk Region and the Bryansk Regional Center ‘My Business’ will unite companies interested in cooperation with entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan.

“The Trade Representation of Russia in Azerbaijan and the representative office of the Russian Export Center will hold consultations for the participants of the business mission on March 5, provide enterprises with practical recommendations on finding counterparties in Azerbaijan and doing business in the country. Bryansk commodity producers will present their products and discuss further steps to interact with the Russian Export Support Group in Azerbaijan. Subsequently, in the period from 9 to 25 March, individual negotiations will be organized between the interested parties from Azerbaijan and the Bryansk region,” the message reads.

According to Ruslan Mirsayapov, Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan, enterprises of the Bryansk region have every chance of conquering the Azerbaijani market, and this business mission will allow Bryansk exporters to objectively assess their capabilities and prepare the most attractive offer for Azerbaijani partners.

The government of the Bryansk region consistently supports and develops the export activities of enterprises in the region. Thanks to this support, the Bryansk export practically did not decrease in 2020, despite serious quarantine restrictions on the activities of enterprises. The region's main exports are railway equipment, meat, oilseeds, paper and cardboard, and timber industry products.

The Bryansk region is in the top 20 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, which provide the largest increase in exports of products of the Russian agro-industrial complex. Over the past 6 years, the share of agriculture in the gross regional product has grown from seven to almost twenty percent.