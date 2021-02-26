Azerbaijan jointly with Turkey to improve gaming industry - Game Tech

By Trend





For the first time, a regional conference called Game Dev will be held in the gaming sector in Azerbaijan on March 6, 2021, Fidan Rustamli, Founder of Game Tech Azerbaijan, told Trend.

She said that the conference was organized by Game Tech and the largest game acceleration and incubation center in Turkey Game Factory.

“The conference is based on creating the future of the gaming industry in our countries, as well as solving the problems of this industry,” Rustamli noted.

“Apart from the development of the gaming sector, we will review a number of issues for our further cooperation in the exchange of experience and opinions, the introduction of technical and innovative solutions with foreign regional players in this area,” the Game Tech founder said.

Rustamli noted that the event will be attended by speakers from such giant companies as Google, Oculus, Microsoft, Ubisoft, and a number of others.

"Along with technical innovations, we will consider the investment opportunities and development potential of the gaming sector in Azerbaijan," said the founder of Game Tech.