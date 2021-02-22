Azerbaijani Depository Center to introduce electronic register service

By Trend





The National Depository Center of Azerbaijan (NDC) will increase the number of electronic services to meet customers' demand, Trend reports on Feb.22 referring to a source in the NDC.

According to the source, in this direction, it’s planned to view the register of securities holders online and provide an electronic extract from the register. For this purpose, an electronic personal account will be created for the issuers in the NDC Electronic Services system. Clients with the ‘ASAN Imza’ certificate will be able to log in to the system and receive an electronic register.

The source said that at the same time, the issuers will have access to exchange and over-the-counter transactions, debt forgiveness, and inheritance through their personal electronic account.

The register of securities owners at the moment has only a documentary form. However, when the new service is launched, at the request of the issuers, it will be possible to access the register both in paper form and electronically by means of an electronic signature, added the source.

Presently, individuals who have ‘ASAN Imza’ and hold securities can access information about their securities online by accessing the NDC Electronic Services system.