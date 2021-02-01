Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

|
By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $56.22 per barrel last week (from Jan.25 through Jan.29), which is decline of 2 cents (0.035 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb.1.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $56.71 per barrel, while the minimum - $55.83.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $55.56 per barrel last week, down by 10 cents (0.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $56.04 per barrel, while the minimum - $55.19.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $54.25 per barrel, showing decrease of 13 cents (0.2 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $54.76 per barrel, while the minimum - $53.96.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $55.27 per barrel, which is 20 cents (0.4 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $55.73 per barrel, while the minimum - $54.98.
Oil grade/date
Jan.25, 2021
Jan.26, 2021
Jan.27, 2021
Jan.28, 2021
Jan.29, 2021
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$55.83
$56.36
$56.71
$56.1
$56.09
$56.22
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$55.19
$55.71
$56.04
$55.44
$55.43
$55.56
Urals (EX NOVO)
$53.98
$54.56
$54.76
$54.01
$53.96
$54.25
Brent Dated
$54.98
$55.38
$55.73
$55.14
$55.13
$55.27