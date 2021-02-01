Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $56.22 per barrel last week (from Jan.25 through Jan.29), which is decline of 2 cents (0.035 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb.1.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $56.71 per barrel, while the minimum - $55.83.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $55.56 per barrel last week, down by 10 cents (0.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $56.04 per barrel, while the minimum - $55.19.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $54.25 per barrel, showing decrease of 13 cents (0.2 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $54.76 per barrel, while the minimum - $53.96.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $55.27 per barrel, which is 20 cents (0.4 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $55.73 per barrel, while the minimum - $54.98.