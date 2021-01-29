Self-employment program involved 1,700 citizens in post-war period

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is taking measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression.

In the post-war period, the ministry has involved more than 1,700 citizens of these categories in the part-time self-employment program. Some 900 of them were members of martyrs’ families.

Those involved in the program are provided with assets in the form of goods, materials and equipment in accordance with business plans.

Additionally, the ministry involved 300 of martyrs’ families members and war veterans in paid public work, and co-finance part of their salaries.

Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev has said that self-employment program is expected to cover 16,000 people in 2021. By comparison, the program covered 12,000 people in 2020. Most of those involved in the program are people with disabilities, martyrs’ family members, war veterans, members of low-income families as well as families with many children, etc.

So far, as part of social support measures, 7,127 family members of 2,783 martyrs have received social payments. In addition, around 9,100 apartments and private houses and 7,150 cars have been given to this category of citizens.

Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.



