Azercosmos seals agreement with Kyrgyz, Turkish TV channels

Azerbaijan’s and South Caucasus’ only satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC has signed a commercial agreement with a number of Turkish and Kyrgyz channels, the company has reported.

Thus, new Turkish and Kyrgyz channels have been added to the list of TV channels broadcast from the Azerspace-1 satellite.

A commercial agreement was signed between Azercosmos and Kyrgyz TV channels Ayan TV and Super TV.

According to the agreement, Ayan TV and Super TV channels will henceforth be broadcast in Central Asian countries through Azerspace-1 satellite. These channels broadcast political, social, economic and cultural programs of Kyrgyzstan in Russian and Kyrgyz languages. This channels broadcast on the frequency 11104/V/13000.

Moreover, the Turkish TV channel Euro 90, which broadcasts to Europe and has a large audience, began broadcasting through Azerspace-1 satellite.

TV channel Euro 90 broadcasts news, health, entertainment and political news in Turkish and English languages in Europe and around the world. The channel broadcasts on the frequency 11095 / H / 30000.

It should be noted that Azercosmos exported services worth $41.3 million to 30 countries during the period of January-November 2020. The company’s revenues from the export of services accounted for 90 percent of its total revenues. The main countries to which Azercosmos exports services during the reported period were France, the UK, the U.S., Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, Azercosmos successfully passed all stages of the certification program of the World Teleport Association and received the Tier 4 certificate, which signifies 99.9 percent reliability and security for teleportation services, technical infrastructure and business processes on the company.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreement with various organizations such as SatADSL, Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems etc. One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World has started broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, allow receiving signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via fiber-optic network.

Established in 2010, the Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.