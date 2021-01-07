TODAY.AZ / Business

Currency rates for Jan.7

07 January 2021 [10:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.0958 manat respectively for Jan.7.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

Jan.7, 2021

Jan.6, 2021

Dec.7, 2020

Jan.7, 2020

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0958

2.0907

2.0628

1.9025

0.0051

0.033

0.1933

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.3261

1.3208

1.2628

1.1777

0.0053

0.0633

0.1484

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.02

0.02

0.0208

0.0284

0

-0.0008

-0.0084

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.6628

0.6583

0.6612

0.8058

0.0045

0.0016

-0.143

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.3206

0.3222

0.3314

0.4182

-0.0016

-0.0108

-0.0976

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0

0

0

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1129

0.1133

0.1116

0.1198

-0.0004

0.0013

-0.0069

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1564

0.1564

0.1571

0.1459

0

-0.0007

0.0105

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.08

0.08

0.0779

0.0753

0

0.0021

0.0047

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2434

0.2432

0.2282

0.2202

0.0002

0.0152

0.0232

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2633

0.2633

0.2602

0.2444

0

0.0031

0.0189

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2817

0.281

0.2771

0.2546

0.0007

0.0046

0.0271

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.5146

0.5144

0.5157

0.5947

0.0002

-0.0011

-0.0801

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2193

0.2193

0.2193

0.2187

0

0

0.0006

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0233

0.0232

0.023

0.0237

0.0001

0.0003

-0.0004

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.3132

2.3149

2.2821

2.2392

-0.0017

0.0311

0.074

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0122

0.0122

0.012

0.0122

0

0.0002

0

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0

0

0

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.2082

0.2078

0.2011

0.1808

0.0004

0.0071

0.0274

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.9348

1.9354

1.9083

1.7539

-0.0006

0.0265

0.1809

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.5349

0.531

0.5205

0.4892

0.0039

0.0144

0.0457

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.3414

1.3416

1.3293

1.3112

-0.0002

0.0121

0.0302

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6076

5.6

5.5862

5.611

0.0076

0.0214

-0.0034

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0041

0.0041

0.004

0.0045

0

0.0001

-0.0004

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0204

0.0204

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/202257.html

Print version

Views: 9

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also