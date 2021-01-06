ADY Express boosts cargo transportation volume at Astara terminal

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, which operates the Astara cargo terminal in Iran, increased the volume of cargo transportation, the company has reported.

During 2020, the volume of cargo transported at the Astara terminal amounted to 422,100 tons or 8,918 wagons, which is an increase by 16 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2019. It should be noted that the volume of cargo transportation in 2019 amounted to 363,842 tons.

Moreover, on average, the daily cargo transportation volume amounted to 1,384 tons or 29 wagons at the Astara cargo terminal in 2020.

The main types of cargo transported were wood and wood products with 37 percent of total volume, construction materials with 20 percent (cement, clinker, tiles, etc.), fruits and vegetables with 13 percent, containers with 11 percent, cereals with 8 percent (barley, grain, wheat and lentils) and other goods with 11 percent.

Additionally, during the last year, 75 percent of cargo was transit cargo transported through the territory of Azerbaijan.

ADY Container LLC is a full-fledged subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, with a mandate to provide high-quality, reliable freight transport in the country.

Exclusively operating all container transportation within Azerbaijan, ADY Container LLC offers an extensive range of services, from multimodal transport to custom brokerage and storage facilities, which can be conveniently managed through our online customer portal.

ADY Container LLC has begun expanding cooperation, mainly with countries in the Far East region - China, Japan and South Korea, as well as with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran and India, in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the international East-West Transport Corridor, North-South Transport Corridor and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.