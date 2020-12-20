Azerbaijan, Turkey Central Banks sign MoU on cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation has been signed between the Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The purpose of the memorandum is to deepen relations between the central banks of the two countries, exchange information and strengthen cooperation.

According to the memorandum, the two banks will exchange experience in various areas of banking, conduct joint research, training programs and provide consulting services.

Within the framework of memorandum, the parties will exchange information and views on economic and financial processes, banking issues of both countries.

It was noted that intensive cooperation has been established for many years between the central banks of both countries, within which joint technical assistance projects of various functional areas of banks have been implemented.

Additionally, this memorandum will serve to further strengthen cooperation between the central banks of Azerbaijan and Turkey, and will promote the development of both central banks and banking system of the two countries.