Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $50.11 per barrel last week (from December 7 to December 11), which is $1.22 (2.5 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec.14.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $51.7 per barrel, while the minimum - $49.21.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $49.58 per barrel last week, up by $1.22 (2.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $51.16 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.67.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $48.6 per barrel, which is 51 cents (1.1 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $50.11 per barrel, while the minimum - $47.66.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $49.38 per barrel, which is $1.69 (3.5 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $50.92 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.44.
Oil grade/date
Dec. 7, 2020
Dec. 8, 2020
Dec 9, 2020
Dec. 10, 2020
Dec. 11, 2020
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$49.45
$49.33
$49.21
$51.7
$50.88
$50.11
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$48.92
$48.79
$48.67
$51.16
$50.34
$49.58
Urals (EX NOVO)
$48.05
$47.89
$47.66
$50.11
$49.29
$48.6
Brent Dated
$48.83
$48.69
$48.44
$50.92
$50.03
$49.38