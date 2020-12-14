TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

14 December 2020

By Trend


The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $50.11 per barrel last week (from December 7 to December 11), which is $1.22 (2.5 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec.14.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $51.7 per barrel, while the minimum - $49.21.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $49.58 per barrel last week, up by $1.22 (2.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $51.16 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.67.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $48.6 per barrel, which is 51 cents (1.1 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $50.11 per barrel, while the minimum - $47.66.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $49.38 per barrel, which is $1.69 (3.5 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $50.92 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.44.

Oil grade/date

Dec. 7, 2020

Dec. 8, 2020

Dec 9, 2020

Dec. 10, 2020

Dec. 11, 2020

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$49.45

$49.33

$49.21

$51.7

$50.88

$50.11

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$48.92

$48.79

$48.67

$51.16

$50.34

$49.58

Urals (EX NOVO)

$48.05

$47.89

$47.66

$50.11

$49.29

$48.6

Brent Dated

$48.83

$48.69

$48.44

$50.92

$50.03

$49.38

