Azerbaijan Georgia’s second largest fuel supplier

Azerbaijan became the second largest supplier of fuel to neighbouring Georgia, accounting for 19.3 percent from total import during the period of January-November 2020, Azertag has reported.

During the reporting period, Georgia imported 1 million tons of fuel. Out of the total import, Azerbaijan accounted for 194,000 tons of fuel.

It should be noted that Georgia’s largest supplier of fuel during the reported period were Russia.

Additionally, in the reported period Georgia imported 493,700 tons of gasoline, with decrease by 1.6 percent year-on-year, and 511,100 tons of diesel, with decrease by 4.2 percent.

Georgia was in top five countries in terms of Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas products export during the period of January-October 2020. During the reported period, non-oil goods worth $550.6 million were exported to Russia, $285.5 million to Turkey, $176 million to Switzerland, $109.1 million to Georgia and $34.7 million to China.

The trade turnover between two countries amounted to $466.7 million during the first ten months of the year. Out of the total turnover, export of Azerbaijani products to Georgia amounted to $407.9 million, while import from Georgia to $58.7 million. Moreover, Azerbaijan with a share of 8.3 percent took 4th place among the trade partners of Georgia after Turkey, Russia, and China.

On November 17, the Azerbaijani Railways CJSC and the Georgian Railway JSC signed a document on bilateral cooperation in the field of cargo transportation.

Azerbaijan also accounted for 59.8 percent of Georgian oil bitumen imports in January-September 2020. In addition, Georgia accounted for 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas exports from Azerbaijan.