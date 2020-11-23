Azerbaijan, Pakistan eye prospects of energy cooperatio

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Pakistan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee. have discussed prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation between Baku and Islamabad in the energy sector.

At their meeting, the parties exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries in various fields. In addition, issues arising from the agreement on energy cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Pakistan were noted.

Moreover, the meeting focused on the two countries' investment opportunities in the energy sector.

Furthermore, the minister noted the strong friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and highly appreciated Pakistan’s standing by Azerbaijan and its support for its just struggle during the counteroffensive operations against Armenia's military aggression. In addition, he thanked Pakistan for its important political, moral support and firm position on the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

In turn, the ambassador congratulated the government and the people of Azerbaijan on the great victory, noting that Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan’s fair and just position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issues. In addition, the ambassador welcomed the statement signed between the parties on the cessation of military operations and expressed confidence that this document would lead to stability and development in the region.

It should be noted that trade between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $10 million during the period of January-October 2020. Out of the total turnover, export amounted to $694,940, while import to $9.3 million.