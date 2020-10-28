Azerbaijan taking important steps to reduce harmful emissions into atmosphere

By Trend





Azerbaijan is taking important steps to accelerate the development of alternative energy, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov made the remarks at the Baku International Energy Charter Forum on "Transition to renewable energy sources in electricity production, transport, heating and cooling: modern challenges and trends", Trend reports.

“The transition in the country is being carried out by giving renewable energy sources a priority, with the goal of reaching 30 percent of renewable energy sources in the set capacity of electricity production by 2030,” the minister said.

"The share of alternative energy amounted to 17 percent in 2019, but Azerbaijan will greatly increase this figure in the coming years," Shahbazov said.

"An important task today is to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere,” the minister said. “A decrease in the prices for alternative energy sources will make it possible to achieve a significant result."

The topic "Transition to the renewable energy sources in transport, heating and cooling: modern challenges and trends" is being discussed today at the Baku International Energy Charter Forum.

The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and the International Energy Charter.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Secretary General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak, Director responsible for the coordination of energy policy in the Directorate General for Energy Cristina Lobillo Borrero and other representatives of the Energy Charter are participating in the event.