Azerbaijan boosts non-oil sector by 10.8 pct in Jan-Sep

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of production in Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector increased 10.8 percent during the period between January and September in 2020, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reporting period. industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs working in this field produced industrial products for AZN 27.8 billion, which is by 4.5 percent less than in the corresponding period of 2019. The decline in the industrial production was due to the decline in production in oil and gas sector by 6.1 percent, and increase in the non oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, 60.1 percent of industrial production was produced in the mining sector, 33.8 percent in the processing sector, 5.2 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam sector, and 0.9 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal.

Commercial production of oil in the mining sector decreased by 7.6 percent and production of commercial gas increased by 8.3 percent in the reporting period.

Moreover, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 8.7 percent and in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal decreased by 2.8 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector increased by 8.2 times, metallurgy by 74.9 percent, cars, trailers and semi-trailers by 72.2 percent, other vehicles by 59.4 percent, computer, electronic and optical products by 39.7 percent, paper and board production by 30.4 percent, clothing production by 29.2 percent, machinery and equipment by 28.9 percent, wood processing by 28.5 percent, construction materials by 25.9 percent, printing products by 24.7 percent, chemical products by 20.1 percent, rubber and plastic products production by 16.4 percent, tobacco by 13.5 percent, textile products by 5.1 percent.

In the meantime, production of food products decreased by 1.8 percent, finished metal products by 2.1 percent, footwear, leather and leather goods by 5.3 percent, oil production by 5.5 percent, electrical equipment production by 9.6 percent, drinks production by 9.8 percent, furniture production by 26.6 percent, installation and repair of machines and equipment by 41.8 percent.