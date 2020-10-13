TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

12 October 2020

By Trend


The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $41.35 per barrel last week (from October 5 through October 9), which is $1.06 (2.6 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct.12.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $42.29 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.47.

The average price of Brent Dated reference-grade oil amounted to $40.95 per barrel last week, up by $0.97 (2.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $41.96 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.98.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $40.42 per barrel, which is 73 cents (1.8 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $41.36 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.57.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $40.84 per barrel, which is $1.06 (2.7 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $41.78 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.96.

Oil grade/date

Oct. 5, 2020

Oct. 6, 2020

Oct. 7, 2020

Oct.8, 2020

Oct.9, 2020

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$40.$47

$41.$48

$40.58

$41.9$4

$42.29

$41.35

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$39.96

$40.96

$40.07

$41.$42

$41.78

$40.8$4

Urals (EX NOVO)

$39.65

$40.52

$39.57

$40.98

$41.36

$40.42

Brent Dated

$39.98

$41.07

$40.19

$41.56

$41.96

$40.95

