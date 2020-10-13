Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend





The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $41.35 per barrel last week (from October 5 through October 9), which is $1.06 (2.6 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct.12.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $42.29 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.47.

The average price of Brent Dated reference-grade oil amounted to $40.95 per barrel last week, up by $0.97 (2.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $41.96 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.98.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $40.42 per barrel, which is 73 cents (1.8 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $41.36 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.57.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $40.84 per barrel, which is $1.06 (2.7 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $41.78 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.96.