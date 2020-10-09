Businesses, government structures continue support Azerbaijan Armed Forces

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Businesses and government structures continue support of Azerbaijani Armed Forces amid clashes near occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Employees of the Ministry of Economy and subordinate structures donated funds in the amount of monthly salary to the Armed Forces Relief Fund in order to support the army that is successfully carrying out the operation to restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and liberate the occupied lands.

AzerGold gold mining company also donated funds in the amount of monthly salary to the Armed Forces Relief Fund. In addition, the company sent several trucks with basic necessities to the Armed Forces in different directions of the front.

Moreover, employees of the Azersu OJSC made a donation, in the amount of AZN 552,280 ($307,223), to the Armed Forces Relief Fund as part of the support to the Azerbaijani army.

The State Customs Committee employees transferred AZN 1 million ($588,235) to the fund.

Furthermore, employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, demonstrating solidarity with the latest successful operations of Azerbaijan National Army for the territorial integrity of the country, transferred funds to the Armed Forces Relief Fund in the amount of their monthly salaries.

Likewise, the administration of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technology, as well as the management and staff of the institutions that are part of the ministry donated their monthly salaries to the army.

In addition, the head and senior officials of the President's Administration and the Affairs Department of the Administration, as well as the Secretariat of the First Vice- President have donated funds in the amount of their monthly salary to the Fund.

Chairman and deputies of the Azerbaijan's Parliament transferred funds to the Fund for assistance to the Armed Forces.

Additionally, companies such as Gilan Holding and Azersun Holding donated AZN 1 million ($588,235) each to the Armed Forces Relief Fund.

In the meantime, Baku Electronics, representing the NAB group of companies in Azerbaijan, and Auto Azerbaijan, the official distributor of the Hyundai brand in Azerbaijan, have transferred AZN 100,000 ($58,823) to the Armed Forces Relief Fund. It should be noted that some employees of Baku Electronics and Auto Azerbaijan have joined the army units, and their jobs will be preserved in accordance with law.

Azpetrol in the amount of AZN 500,000 ($294,117) and the management and employees of Azerishiq in the amount of monthly salaries, made a donations to the Armed Forces Relief Fund.

Among other, Aviation Services Group have transferred AZN 500,000 ($294,117) to the Armed Forces Relief Fund. In addition, the vital account materials and medicines to the sum of AZN 500,000 ($294,117) allocated by management of AzeriMed for support of army are regularly sent to the disposal of the Azerbaijani army.

Additionally, on October 3, Kontakt Home made a statement on writing off loan debts to family members of country's heroes who became martyrs in the ongoing clashes on the Azerbaijani-Armenian frontline for the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent regions. It should be noted that the company also suspended loan payments for all clients who were called during the mobilization. In addition, in connection with the announcement of mobilization, the company provided a one-time allowance of AZN 500 ($294) to families of those employees.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was established under the order issued by President Heydar Aliyev on August 17, 2002. The Fund was established in order to develop and strengthen the material and technical base of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the charter of the Fund, legal entities and individuals operating on the territory of Azerbaijan can make voluntary payments with the purpose of financial support to strengthening of material-technical and social base of the Armed Forces of the country.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Thirty one civilians have been killed and 164 others have been injured since the outbreak of large-scale hostilities on September 27, after Armenia launched another attack along the line of contact. Among the civilians are three children. As a result of the shelling of civilian infrastructure facilities by the occupying country's armed forces, 1,054 houses, as well as 142 civilian facilities were severely damaged.

On October 4, Armenia launched missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest populated city. There were also attacks on Mingachevir city that has a hydroelectric power station as well as on Khizi and Abheron region on the same day. On October 6, Armenia fired a forbidden cluster missile at Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline in Yevlakh. The bomb landed 10 meters away from the pipeline. Over 300 cluster bomblets ejected around as a result of the attack.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.