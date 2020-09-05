Trade operations with Bulgaria up in 2020

By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria increased by 1.3 times during the period of January-July 2020, local media reported with reference to State Customs Committee.

According to the statement, foreign trade operations between two countries amounted to $7.6 million during the reporting period.

Moreover, export of Azerbaijani products to Bulgaria amounted to $0.4 million, while during the same period in 2019 it amounted to $3.03 million.

Likewise, import of Bulgarian products to Azerbaijan fell from $7.2 million in 2019 to $7.19 million in 2020.

Export-import ratio in foreign trade relations of two counties is 5.3 and 94.7 percent, respectively, for the period of January-July 2020. It should be noted that export-import ration was 29.5 and 70.5 percent, respectively, during the same period in 2019.

Furthermore, during the reporting period foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Romania amounted to $100.7 million.

Export of Azerbaijani products to Romania amounted to $68.5 million during the first seven months of the year. Meanwhile, the year before this figure was $55.1 million. In addition, export of Romanian products to Azerbaijan grew from $28.1 million to $32.2 million.

Likewise, the export-import ratio in foreign trade relations of two countries is 68.1 and 31.9 percent, respectively, for the period of January-July 2020. It should be noted that for the same period of 2019, the export-import ratio was 66.2 and 33.8 percent, respectively.

Additionally, foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania amounted to $11.5 million during the reporting period, which is by 38.5 percent more than the same period last year.

Export of Azerbaijani products to Lithuania for the first seven months of this year amounted to $1.7 million, while a year earlier this figure was $1 million. In addition, import of Lithuanian products to Azerbaijan grew from $8.2 million to $9.8 million in 2020.

Export- import ratio in foreign trade relations of two countries is 14.8 and 85.2 percent, respectively. It should be noted that for the same period in 2019 the export-import ratio was 12.1 and 87.9 percent, respectively.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $15 billion in the period between January and July 2020. During the reporting period, export amounted to $9.1 billion, which is 61.46 percent of the total volume of foreign trade. Meanwhile, imports amounted to $5.9 billion, which is 38.54 percent from the total volume of foreign trade.



