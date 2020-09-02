Azerbaijan's ASCO completes repair of Shirvan crane vessel

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC has completed the overhaul of the 100-ton crane vessel Shirvan of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet, Trend reports on Sept.1 citing the company.

According to the company, the overhaul was carried out at “Bibi-Heybat” Shipyard.

During the overhaul, the routine maintenance of the vessel mechanisms, main engines, windlasses, pumps, piping systems, sanitary facilities, and electric motors was performed.

Along with this, the propulsion and steering complex, ground-side reinforcement, and tread installations were repaired as well as damaged underwater and surface sections of the hull were replaced, painting work was completed.

As the company noted, after completion of the work, testing of the crane of the vessel with a lifting capacity of 100 tons was carried out and completed. Then the vessel was released for sea trials to check the mechanisms and electrical equipment while functioning. After the successful completion of the sea trials, the vessel was delivered to the representatives of register classification.

The length of the vessel “Shirvan” is 98.55 meters, width – 17 meters. The vessel is equipped with main engines of 2 × 2,240 horsepower.



