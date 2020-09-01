Trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan up by 55 pct in 1H2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan increased by 55 percent during the first half of 2020, Kyrgyz media reported with reference to the National Statistical Committee.

According to the statement, the volume of trade turnover amounted to $3.5 million during the reporting period. The volume of export amounted to $2.7 million, while import amounted to 0.8 million.

During the reporting period, the volume of foreign and mutual trade in goods of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $2.1 billion, which is a decrease by 22.7 percent, compared to the same period of 2019.

It should be noted that in general, 58 agreements have been reached between the two countries in various spheres so far.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $15 billion in the period between January and July 2020. During the reporting period, export amounted to $9.1 billion, which is 61.46 percent of the total volume of foreign trade. Meanwhile, imports amounted to $5.9 billion, which is 38.54 percent from the total volume of foreign trade.