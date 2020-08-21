Azerbaijan exports ferrous metals worth $27.4m in 1H2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported ferrous metals and their products worth $27.4 million in the first seven months of 2020, local media reported with reference to the State Customs Committee on August 19.

According to the report, volume of exported ferrous metals and their products amounted to 39,900 tons.

It should be noted that the volume of Azerbaijan’s trade operations amounted to $15.3 billion in the period between January and July.

Moreover, in January-June, exports of fresh vegetables decreased by 4.3 percent, potatoes by 32 percent, fruit and vegetable juices by 3.8 percent, vegetable oils by 1.8 times, tea by 0.5 percent, margarine and other food mixtures by 52.1 percent, polyethylene by 39.8 percent, ferrous metal pipes by 1.8 times, bentonite clay by 5.2 percent, fresh fruit by 24.5 percent, sugar by 25.9 percent, tobacco by 25 percent, canned fruits and vegetables by 9 percent, natural grape wines and grape juice by 52.2 percent, cotton fibre by 18.4 percent, cotton yarn by 22 percent and untreated aluminum by 5.8 percent, compared to the same period of 2019.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan imported 172,600 tons of mineral fertilizers worth $48.8 million in the first half of 2020, which is a decrease by 3.4 percent, compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported cement clinker worth $2.7 million, and polyethylene worth $20.3 million - both with a decrease by 62.2 and 22.1 percent, respectively.

Likewise, during the first half of the year, the country imported 161.700 tons of rolled steel products (growth by 10.5 percent) worth $ 124.3 million, bars of ferrous metals - 113.100 (growth by 1,7 times) worth $61.3 million, ferrous metal coals – 16,628 tons (decrease by 7 percent) worth $12.6 million, ferrous metal pipes - 77.341 tons (decrease by 13.5 percent) worth $125.6 million.

Additionally, imports of fresh fruits increased by 15 percent, vegetable oils by 10.1 percent, raw sugar by 11 percent, butter, other dairy oils and pastes by 34.5 percent, tea by 10 percent, beef by 29.4 percent, poultry and its by-products by 2.1 percent, fresh vegetables by 26.4 percent, cars by 29.2 percent, medicines by 1.7 times, rolled steel by 10.5 percent, rods of ferrous metals by 1.7 times, computers, blocks and devices by 23.1 percent, and household refrigerators by 39.2 percent.

Meanwhile, imports of wheat decreased 37.8 per cent, potatoes by 0.8 percent, cigarettes by 80.1 percent, ferrous metal tubes by 13.5 percent, mineral fertilizers by 3.4 percent, rubber tires by 14.4 percent, household air-conditioners by 24.7 percent, furniture by 23.2 percent, trucks by 15.6 percent, polyethylene by 14.8 percent, washing machines by 4.8 percent, ferrous metal corners by 7 percent, buses by 24.8 percent and cement clinker by 92.1 percent.

It should be noted that during the same period last year, the country exported 68,700 tons of ferrous metals and their products worth $37.6 million.



