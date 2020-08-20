New mobile application launched for remote medical consultations

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has developed and launched a mobile application “Video Doktor”, designed for remote medical consultations, Ministry of Health reported on August 20.

The application was developed by the Center for Public Health and Reform of the Ministry of Health in partnership with “Ezgil Medical Technologies” and with the support of the United Nations Development Program.

The application is designed to reduce the number of close contacts between doctors and patients during the coronavirus pandemic, in order to protect their health and to provide timely and quality healthcare to citizens. In addition, the application gives patients with chronic diseases who currently have difficulty accessing health facilities the opportunity not to be left without medical attention.

Moreover, with the help of the application, it is possible to integrate each patient’s medical record not only in a polyclinic, but also in in-patient facilities. Thus, it becomes possible to monitor the course of illness and the treatment process. There is a possibility to get acquainted with all prescriptions written by the doctor to the patient.

Via the mobile application, a patient can contact a doctor any time to make an appointment or get answers to questions related to treatment.

Furthermore, the patient can get information about his current condition, i.e. temperature, pulse, blood pressure, blood sugar level, and then send it to his treating physician. In turn, doctors can monitor the condition of their patients even after discharge from hospital.

Likewise, regardless of location, any user of the application can easily share information about themselves with doctors from clinics abroad.

The mobile application also ensures that test results, radiographs, vaccinations and other information are always on hand. In addition, doctors can send each other a patient database at any time, and discuss diagnosis and treatment paths online.

Video Doctor, that has been successfully tested in Baku clinics, is recommended for use by both public and private medical institutions to monitor and provide appropriate assistance to COVID-19 patients treated at home.

Thus, this mobile application helps to make medical services more accessible.