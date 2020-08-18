Production infrastructure restored at Bahar gas field

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Platforms and infrastructure required for production operations Azerbaijan’s Bahar gas field have been restored, Trend reported with reference to the Greenfields Petroleum Corporation.

Bahar Energy Operating Company has rehabilitated the platforms and infrastructure required for production operations. In addition, other platforms and infrastructure will be suitable for use after the renovation.

It should be noted that Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary Bahar Energy Limited, owns an 80 percent interest in the Exploration, Rehabilitation, Development and Production Sharing Agreement with SOCAR and its affiliate SOCAR Oil Affiliate in respect of the offshore block known as Bahar Gum Deniz. The project consist of Bahar Gas Field and the Gum Deniz Oil Field.

The Bahar Project is operated by Bahar Energy Operating Company (BEOC), a wholly owned subsidiary of BEL, under the terms of a Joint Operating Agreement (“JOA”).

Moreover, a total of 203 wells were drilled in Bahar Gas Field prior to 2010. More than 100 of these wells remain available for BEOC to utilize at its discretion in current or future operations. Currently 10 of these wells are producing natural gas.

The Bahar Project is located south of the Absheron Peninsula and a few kilometers to the east of Baku. It comprises producing oil and gas fields lying offshore Azerbaijan in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea. The producing oil and gas facilities include 89 offshore platforms, multiple pipelines and approximately 16.8 kilometers of steel causeways with well pads from an offshore island into the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

The Bahar Gas Field consists of 45 offshore platforms including a central processing and metering platform to gather the gas for onward transport through a three 12-inch pipelines to the shore-based gas and liquid handling facilities.