TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan Finance Ministry to place interest-bearing bonds for sale

15 August 2020 [11:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on placement of interest-bearing medium-term manat bonds of country's Ministry of Finance worth 20 million manat ($11.7 million) on August 18, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Bonds with face value of 100 manats ($58.8), a circulation period of 1,029 days and a yield of 9 percent will be offered at the auction.

The interest payment dates for the bonds are February 16, 2020; January 17, 2021; July 15, 2021; January 16, 2022; July 14, 2022; and January 15, 2023.

PASHA Capital Investment Company is underwriter on issuing of the state bonds of the Ministry of Finance.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/196322.html

Print version

Views: 287

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also