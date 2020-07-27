Azerbaijan boosts electricity, gas production in June

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of production of goods and services in the spheres of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by AZN 9.9 million ($5.8M) in June, compared to the previous month, local media reported with reference to State Statistics Committee on July 27.

During the reporting period, production of goods and services in the above-mentioned sectors amounted to AZN 147.6 million ($86.8M).

In should be noted that, last month, the value of products manufactured in the field of water supply, recycling and waste treatment was AZN 27.7 million ($16.3M).

Earlier, it was reported that the volume of production in the country’s non-oil sector increased by 11.2 percent in January-June this year, compared to the same period last year. Out of the total industrial output, production, distribution and supply of electricity amounted to 5.5 percent.

Likewise, investments in production of electricity, gas and its distribution amounted to AZN 130 million ($76.4M).

Additionally, for the period of January-June in 2020, electricity production in the country increased by 65.2 million kWh compared to the same period last year and amounted to 12.9 billion kWh.