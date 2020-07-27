Russia top importer of Azerbaijan goods in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Russia accounted to the largest amount of goods imported from Azerbaijan among CIS countries in the first six months of 2020, local media reported with reference to the State Statistics Committee on July 25.

According to the statement, the largest importers of goods from Azerbaijan to the CIS countries are Russia, Ukraine and Belarus

During the reporting period, goods exported to Russia amounted to $380.5 million, to Ukraine $230.4 million and to Belarus $65.6 million.

Earlier it was reported that, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $710.83 million to CIS countries during the reporting period.

Moreover, for the first six months of this year, the value of goods imported by Azerbaijan from CIS countries amounted to $1.3 billion.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s trade operations amounted to $12.6 billion in the first half of 2020.