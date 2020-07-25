TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (July 17-24)

25 July 2020 [16:09] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 13

1.7

July 20

1.7

July 14

1.7

July 21

1.7

July 15

1.7

July 22

1.7

July 16

1.7

July 23

1.7

July 17

1.7

July 24

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0264 manat (1.4 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9576 manat (down 1.3 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 13

1.9248

July 20

1.9452

July 14

1.9288

July 21

1.9428

July 15

1.9371

July 22

1.9615

July 16

1.9389

July 23

1.9687

July 17

1.9355

July 24

1.9716

Average weekly

1.9233

Average weekly

1.9576

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0238 manat (up 0.8 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 13

0.024

July 20

0.0236

July 14

0.024

July 21

0.0238

July 15

0.024

July 22

0.024

July 16

0.024

July 23

0.0239

July 17

0.0238

July 24

0.0238

Average weekly

0.024

Average weekly

0.0238

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.0006 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2482 manat (decline by 0.2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 13

0,2477

July 20

0,2479

July 14

0,2477

July 21

0,2479

July 15

0,2476

July 22

0,2488

July 16

0,2477

July 23

0,2482

July 17

0,2479

July 24

0,2485

Average weekly

0.2478

Average weekly

0.2482

