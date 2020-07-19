TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 10-17)

18 July 2020 [15:33] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan dipped by 9.724 manat or $5.72 (0.3 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,066.4141 manat ($1,803.77), which is 0.5 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 6

3,015.018

July 13

3,067.3695

July 7

3,032.868

July 14

3,032.868

July 8

3,051.5255

July 15

3,070.778

July 9

3,080.0175

July 16

3,078.564

July 10

3,062.5925

July 17

3,057.6455

Average weekly

3,048.4043

Price

3,066.4141

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.2938 manat or 17 cents (0.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 32.4894 manat ($19.11), which is 6.2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 6

30.6237

July 13

32.1320

July 7

30.9817

July 14

30.9817

July 8

31.1109

July 15

32.6677

July 9

31.9701

July 16

32.8718

July 10

31.6464

July 17

32.4258

Average weekly

30.5806

Price

32.4894

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 24.3355 manat or $14.31 (1.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,417.4787 manat ($833.81), which is 1.5 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 6

1,383.664

July 13

1,433.049

July 7

1,402.1175

July 14

1,402.1175

July 8

1,431.179

July 15

1,409.1980

July 9

1,452.8625

July 16

1,414.961

July 10

1,418.752

July 17

1,408.7135

Average weekly

1,395.602

Price

1,417.4787

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 25.7975 manat or $15.17 (0.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,369.9355 manat ($1,982.31), which is 2.5 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 6

3,259.138

July 13

3,385.1165

July 7

3,288.7945

July 14

3,385.1165

July 8

3,288.7945

July 15

3,367.8445

July 9

3,290.1545

July 16

3,357.636

July 10

3,307.027

July 17

3,359.319

Average weekly

3,286.7817

Price

3,369.9355

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 18)

