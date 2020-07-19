Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 10-17)

|
By Trend
Last
week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan dipped by 9.724 manat or $5.72 (0.3
percent).
The
average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,066.4141 manat ($1,803.77),
which is 0.5 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of
gold
|
July 6
|
3,015.018
|
July 13
|
3,067.3695
|
July 7
|
3,032.868
|
July 14
|
3,032.868
|
July 8
|
3,051.5255
|
July 15
|
3,070.778
|
July 9
|
3,080.0175
|
July 16
|
3,078.564
|
July 10
|
3,062.5925
|
July 17
|
3,057.6455
|
Average weekly
|
3,048.4043
|
Price
|
3,066.4141
Last
week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.2938 manat
or 17 cents (0.9 percent).
Accordingly,
the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 32.4894 manat ($19.11), which
is 6.2 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of
silver
|
July 6
|
30.6237
|
July 13
|
32.1320
|
July 7
|
30.9817
|
July 14
|
30.9817
|
July 8
|
31.1109
|
July 15
|
32.6677
|
July 9
|
31.9701
|
July 16
|
32.8718
|
July 10
|
31.6464
|
July 17
|
32.4258
|
Average weekly
|
30.5806
|
Price
|
32.4894
Last
week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 24.3355 manat or $14.31
(1.7 percent).
Accordingly,
the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,417.4787 manat ($833.81),
which is 1.5 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of
platinum
|
July 6
|
1,383.664
|
July 13
|
1,433.049
|
July 7
|
1,402.1175
|
July 14
|
1,402.1175
|
July 8
|
1,431.179
|
July 15
|
1,409.1980
|
July 9
|
1,452.8625
|
July 16
|
1,414.961
|
July 10
|
1,418.752
|
July 17
|
1,408.7135
|
Average weekly
|
1,395.602
|
Price
|
1,417.4787
Last
week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 25.7975
manat or $15.17 (0.7 percent).
Accordingly,
the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,369.9355 manat
($1,982.31), which is 2.5 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of
palladium
|
July 6
|
3,259.138
|
July 13
|
3,385.1165
|
July 7
|
3,288.7945
|
July 14
|
3,385.1165
|
July 8
|
3,288.7945
|
July 15
|
3,367.8445
|
July 9
|
3,290.1545
|
July 16
|
3,357.636
|
July 10
|
3,307.027
|
July 17
|
3,359.319
|
Average weekly
|
3,286.7817
|
Price
|
3,369.9355
(1
USD = 1.7 manat on July 18)