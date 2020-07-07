Gold price up in Azerbaijan on July 7

By Trend





The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on July 7 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 16.15 manat or $9.5 (0.54 percent) and amounted to 3,032.868 manat ($1,784.04) per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 1.2 percent and amounted to 30.9817 manat ($18.22) per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 17.238 manat or $10.14 (1.24 percent) and amounted to 1,402.118 manat ($824.78) per ounce.

The price of palladium also rose by 40.9445 manat or $24.08 (1.3 percent) and amounted to 3,288.7945 manat ($1,934.58).

In monthly terms, the price of gold went up by 110.211 manat or $64.83 (3.8 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 0.5477 manat or 32 cents (1.8 percent) per ounce, platinum fell by 37.8505 manat or $22.26 (2.7 percent) per ounce, and palladium – by 57.035 manat or $33.55 (1.7 percent).

Precious markets July 7, 2020 July 6, 2020 June 7, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,032.868 3,016.718 2,904.807 +16.15 +0.54 +128.061 +4.4 Silver XAG 30.9817 30.6249 30.076 +0.3568 +1.2 +0.9057 +3 Platinum XPT 1,402.118 1,384.88 1,421.515 +17.238 +1.24 -19.3970 -1.4 Palladium XPD 3,288.7945 3,247.85 3,316.173 +40.9445 +1.3 -27.3785 -0.8

