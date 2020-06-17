Gold, silver prices rise in Azerbaijan on June 17

By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on June 17 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 0.6375 manat or 0.02 percent and reached 2,935.339 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0657 manat or 0.2 percent and amounted to 29.5395 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum slightly dropped by 5.695 manat or 0.4 percent and stood at 1,394.357 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 61.166 manat or 1.8 percent and amounted to 3,270.205 manat.

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 7.302 manat or 0.2 percent per ounce, silver rose by 2.28 manat or 8.4 percent per ounce, the price of platinum per ounce grew by 83.716 manat or 6.4 percent per ounce, and palladium increased by 135.575 manat or 4.3 percent.

Precious metals June 17, 2020 June 16, 2020 May 15, 2020 Daily difference (in manat) Daily difference (in percent) Monthly difference (in manat) Monthly difference (in percent) Gold XAU 2,935.339 2,934.7015 2,942.641 0.6375 0.02 -7.302 -0.2 Silver XAG 29.5395 29.4738 27.2595 0.0657 0.2 2.28 8.4 Platinum XPT 1,394.357 1,400.052 1,310.641 -5.695 -0.4 83.716 6.4 Palladium XPD 3,270.205 3,331.371 3,134.63 -61.166 -1.8 135.575 4.3

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 17)