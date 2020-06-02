Baku metro purchases new trains

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku Metro has purchased four new trains from Russian Metrovagonmash company that will provide eight more trains in the future, the Russian media reported on June 1.

Baku Metro and Metrovagonmash signed the contract for production of 60 subway carriage of 81-765.4B/766.4B series as part of 12 metro trains in five-wagon design in October 2019, Transmashholding group of companies said in a press service. The contract is designed for the period from 2020 to 2023.

The wagons of the new trains provide space for low-mobility passengers as well as space for strollers and bicycles. The train design provides a single through-going passage, which allows free movement of passengers on all wagons while maintaining social distance, which is especially important during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“The train has enlarged doorways to speed up boarding and drop-off, and uses a new light warning system for opening and closing doors. Especially for Baku an original color scheme has been developed, headlight design has been changed and used new information system adapted to local conditions,” the company's presser reads.

Furthermore, noise and heat insulation has been improved in these trains, as well as air conditioning and ventilation systems with air disinfection have been installed. Automatic air disinfection system with the use of UV lamps provides additional protection against viral and bacterial infections, including COVID-19. The salon is equipped with LED lamps that change the lighting depending on the time of day, there are USB sockets for charging electronic devices and other gadgets. The seat upholstery is made of durable fabric that is resistant to damage.

Metrovagonmash has been supplying rolling stock to the capital of Azerbaijan since 1967. As of today, over 300 trains manufactured by them are in operation at the Baku Metro.

In 2018-2019, the enterprise supplied 8 five-carriage trains of 81-765.B/766.B series to Baku Metro. The equipment received the most positive feedback from passengers and machine operators.