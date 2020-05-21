Azerbaijan increases oil and gas production in Q1

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of the gas production by 15 percent or 1.8 billion cubic meters in the first four months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, press-service of the Ministry of Energy reported on May 21.

The production of 4.6 billion cubic meters of gas was obtained from Azeri-Chirag- Guneshli field and 6.4 billion cubic meters was received from Shah Deniz field. During this period, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 2.4 billion cubic meters of gas.

Gas sales abroad also increased by 13.5 percent in the reported period, amounting to 4.6 billion cubic meters.

For instance, gas sale to Turkey increased by 23.6 percent year-on-year in the period between January and April, amounting to 3.5 billion cubic meters. The volume of gas exports to Georgia amounted to 1.1 billion cubic meters.

It should be noted that 1.3 billion cubic meters of gas was transported to Turkey via TANAP during this period. Over 5.1 billion cubic meters of gas has been transported to Turkey via TANAP since its commissioning.

There was increase in the oil production as well in the first quarter of 2020.

Thus, in January-April 2020, Azerbaijan produced 12.4 million tons of oil (including condensate), which is about 11.000 tons more than in the same period last year.

Of these, 8.6 million tons of oil (including condensate) came from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field, 1.3 million tons (condensate) from Shah Deniz. SOCAR's production is accounted for 2.5 million tons.

Some 10.2 million tons of oil (including condensate) were exported in first quarter of the current year, which is by 106.000 tons less compared to the same period in 2019 Some 9.8 million tons were exported by the consortium, and by SOCAR - 409.000 tons.

In addition, 2 million tons of oil were processed in the reported period, which is 32.6 thousand tons more compared to the same period in 2019.

It should be noted that 1, 535 million tons of oil (including condensate) and 293 billion cubic meters of gas have been produced from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields since their commissioning in 1994 and 2006 respectively.

In 2017, Baku signed a new contract for the development of ACG block, designed until 2050.