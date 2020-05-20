Economy minister attends meeting of WEF Regional Action Group

By Trend





The second meeting of the Regional Action Group of the World Economic Forum was held in the form of a videoconference on May 19, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry on May 19.

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, President of the Forum Borge Brende, as well as top officials from more than 30 countries attended the meeting.

The goal of the Regional Action Group is to support the development of the Eurasian region in terms of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as in the changing political and economic environment.

The issues regarding the importance of coordinating the strategies regarding the coronavirus quarantine, preparing for the post-quarantine period, increasing the sustainability of the supply chain, supporting the green economy and others were discussed during the meeting.

The first meeting of the Regional Action Group of the World Economic Forum was held on April 30.







