Energy Ministry, International Energy Charter mull cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy held a video conference with the Secretary-General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak to discuss Baku's chairmanship of the International Energy Charter Conference in 2020, the ministry said in its official website on 18 May.

During the videoconference, the sides exchanged views on the technical and organizational issues of the 31st International Energy Charter Conference on "Energy Efficiency for All: Innovations and Investments", which is scheduled for December 16-17, 2020 in Baku.

Furthermore, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the organization's activities in 2020 was assessed, the current state of modernization of the International Energy Charter was viewed, the organization of work of the Modernization, Executive, Management and Strategy groups, approval of documents and meetings were discussed.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Deputy Chairman of the International Energy Charter Conference Samir Valiyev attended the meeting from the Azerbaijani side.

Azerbaijan has been cooperating with the International Energy Charter for more than 20 years and signed the International Energy Charter in 2018 becoming the 88th country or international organisation to sign the International Energy Charter, which is a declaration of political intention aiming at strengthening energy cooperation.

Azerbaijan will chair the Energy Charter Conference in 2020 and the decision to this end was signed in Brussels in 2018.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the International Energy Charter cooperate in the field of energy efficiency. Within the framework of the cooperation, an agreement was reached to conduct "In-Depth Review of the Energy Efficiency Policy of Azerbaijan".