Azerbaijan reveals volume of imports in non-oil sector in Q1

Azerbaijan’s exports of non-oil and gas products increased by 3.4 percent in actual prices compared year-on-year in the period of January-March and decreased by 5.2 percent in real terms, amounting to $ 429.0 million, the State Statistics Committee reported on 18 May.

The share of goods sent to Russia (31.3 percent), Turkey (24.3 percent), Georgia (10.0 percent), Switzerland (9.5 percent), China (2.8 percent), Ukraine (2.8 percent), Italy (2.6 percent), Kazakhstan (1.8 percent), Iran (1.7 percent), the United States (1.4 percent), and Germany (1.2 percent) dominated in the value of exports of non-oil and gas products.

However, exports of fresh vegetables decreased by 9.4 percent in January-March 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease has also been experienced in other types of exported goods: sugar - 16.3 percent, vegetable oils - 2.8 times, canned fruits and vegetables - 44.6 percent, tea - 5.4 percent, margarine, other food additives - 2.1 times, potatoes - 37.3 percent, cotton fiber - 15.9 percent, polyethylene - 15.8 percent, cotton yarn - 40.3 percent, ferrous metal pipes - 1.8 times, fresh fruit exports - 27.5 percent, fruit and vegetable juices - 14 , 5 percent, tobacco - 27.3 percent, natural grape wines and grape juice - 69.0 percent, unprocessed aluminum - 9.8 percent, bentonite clay - 34.8 percent.

Similarly, compared to January-March 2019, imports of non-oil and gas products in January-March 2020 decreased significantly. Thus, imports of fresh fruits decreased by 14.6 percent, vegetable oils - 3.0 percent, butter, other dairy oils and pastes - 49.4 percent, tea - 25.5 percent, beef - 9.8 percent, fresh vegetables - 1, 7 times, cars - 2.0 times, medicines - 1.8 times, rolled steel - 1.7 times, ferrous pipes - 1.3 percent, ferrous rods - 1.7 times, computers, blocks and devices - 1.6 times, rubber tires - 8.2 percent, trucks - 51.2 percent, furniture - 6.9 percent, polyethylene - 4.1 percent, washing machines - 26.8 percent, buses - 50.0 percent, cement and cement clinkers - 12.1 percent, household refrigerators - 50.2 percent, wheat imports - 59.2 percent, potatoes - 3.8 percent, poultry and its by-products - 27.0 percent, raw sugar and sugar - 75.2 percent, cigarettes - 79.8 percent, mineral fertilizers - 25.3 percent, ferrous metal corners - 11.3 percent, household air conditioners - decreased by 56.0 percent.

It should be noted that the value of exported products made up 4058.3 million dollars or 60.6 percent of the trade turnover, while the value of imported products made up 2637.0 million dollars (39.4 percent), resulting in a positive balance of 1421.3 million dollars.