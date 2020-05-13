Gold, platinum prices drop in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on May 12 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 26.188 manat and amounted to 2,891.284 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1349 manat and amounted to 26.3693 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum dropped by 7.625 manat and amounted to 1,302.693 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium soared by 24.54 manat and amounted to 3,229.482 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 12, 2020 May 8, 2020 Gold XAU 2,891.284 2,917.472 Silver XAG 26.3693 26.2344 Platinum XPT 1,302.693 1,310.318 Palladium XPD 3,229.482 3,204.942