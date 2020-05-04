Gold price up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on May 4 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 19.261 manat and amounted to 2,887.646 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0055 manat and amounted to 25.4023 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 9.639 manat and amounted to 1,301.648 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 67.278 manat and amounted to 3,273.044 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
May 4, 2020
May 1, 2020
Gold
XAU
2,887.646
2,868.385
Silver
XAG
25.4023
25.4078
Platinum
XPT
1,301.648
1,311.287
Palladium
XPD
3,273.044
3,340.322
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 4)