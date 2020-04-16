TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold price down in Azerbaijan

16 April 2020 [14:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on April 16, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 14.892 manat and amounted to 2,916.112 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.5195 manat and amounted to 26.1413 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 13.999 manat and amounted to 1,330.803 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 52.785 manat and amounted to 3,776.567 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

April 16, 2020

April 15, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,916.112

2,931.004

Silver

XAG

26.1413

26.6608

Platinum

XPT

1,330.803

1,344.802

Palladium

XPD

3,776.567

3,829.352


The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 16)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/192980.html

Print version

Views: 128

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also