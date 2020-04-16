Gold price down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on April 16, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 14.892 manat and amounted to 2,916.112 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.5195 manat and amounted to 26.1413 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 13.999 manat and amounted to 1,330.803 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 52.785 manat and amounted to 3,776.567 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 16, 2020 April 15, 2020 Gold XAU 2,916.112 2,931.004 Silver XAG 26.1413 26.6608 Platinum XPT 1,330.803 1,344.802 Palladium XPD 3,776.567 3,829.352