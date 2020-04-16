TAP commits €1.5m to support health services in Greece, Albania and Italy

By Trend





The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium has committed 1.5 million euros to support health services in Greece, Albania and Italy, Trend reports citing TAP AG consortium.

“At TAP, health and safety come first. It is also our commitment to contribute to improving the livelihoods and quality of life of communities along TAP’s route, across our three host countries. To that effect, Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG will provide a total of 1.5 million euros to support the fight of the health services in Greece, Albania and Italy against the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the message.

Luca Schieppati, TAP Managing Director, said that the COVID-19 and its impacts are a challenging reality for all.

“We at TAP are closely monitoring developments and doing our part to help prevent the further spread of the virus, by following the latest guidance of public health authorities and implementing a wide range of measures. At the same time, we are also trying to support the needs of our host communities,” he noted

Schieppati went on to add that TAP has been working closely with health authorities in all host countries, in order to support relief efforts.

“We are humbled to play a small part and assist in the fight against COVID-19, by providing, with the full support of our shareholders, 1.5 million euros; 500,000 euros for each host country. This amount will support the supply of special hospital equipment, personal protective equipment and medicines, according to the needs of health authorities,” he said.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).