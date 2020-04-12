Romania’s IT GRUP in Azerbaijan talks about work on ongoing, new projects

The coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on the public and private sectors, Chief Executive Officer of Romania’s IT GRUP in Azerbaijan Kamran Allahverdiyev told local media.

“It also affected IT GRUP Azerbaijan, which took all necessary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus,” CEO of IT GRUP Azerbaijan said.

“The office of IT Grup Azerbaijan was completely disinfected,” Allahverdiyev added. “To avoid interruptions in the implementation of projects and at the same time to protect the health of our employees, the company’s management reduced working hours by continuing to work remotely from home.”

"Presently, the management and employees continue to comply with the quarantine regime introduced in Azerbaijan and fulfill their job responsibilities at home,” CEO of IT GRUP Azerbaijan said. “This situation creates a number of difficulties, but to support Azerbaijan’s initiative to protect the population’s health, we must follow the Evde qal ("Stay at home") principle to deal with this problem."

"The implementation of many projects was postponed, bidding and tenders were suspended due to coronavirus in Azerbaijan, as well as worldwide,” Allahverdiyev said. “This adversely affected the financial and economic market. However, we are confident that 2.5 billion manat [$1.5 billion] allocated by the Azerbaijani president will help the IT sector, as well as each economic entity and get out of this pandemic with the least losses."

“The company also rendered support to the fight against coronavirus in the country,” Allahverdiyev added. “As a subsidiary of the Romanian IT Grup company in Azerbaijan, the company made a contribution to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus created upon the presidential decree dated March 19, 2020, to prevent the infection and strengthen the measures to combat it.”

"IT GRUP Azerbaijan has been operating for eight months, and the company has successfully begun to work on several projects,” CEO of IT GRUP Azerbaijan said. “Of course, the situation with coronavirus had its negative impact on our company, as well as on other companies.”

“We faced stagnation in the work on current and new projects. As for the new projects, the work in this sphere has been temporarily suspended,” Allahverdiyev said.

"Only when all people of the country unite and move in one direction, will we be able to overcome all the hardships that covered almost all the countries, including Azerbaijan,” CEO of IT GRUP Azerbaijan added. “Therefore, our company is always ready to support our country, comply with all decisions made by the president and relevant state agencies."