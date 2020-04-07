Gold price up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on April 7, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 67.83 manat and amounted to 2,818.532 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.3781 manat and amounted to 25.8273 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 15.538 manat and amounted to 1,251.132 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 50.5665 manat and amounted to 3,664.1545 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 7, 2020 April 6, 2020 Gold XAU 2,818.532 2,750.702 Silver XAG 25.8273 24.4492 Platinum XPT 1,251.132 1,235.594 Palladium XPD 3,664.1545 3,714.721