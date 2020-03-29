Gold price up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on March 29, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 265.8885 manat and amounted to 2,767.8635 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 4.2236 manat and amounted to 24.5960 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 220.167 manat and amounted to 1,266.1090 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 1,208.411 manat and amounted to 3,851.1290 manat per ounce.

Precious metals March 29, 2020 March 19, 2020 Gold XAU 2,767.8635 2,501.9750 Silver XAG 24.5960 20.3724 Platinum XPT 1,266.1090 1,045.9420 Palladium XPD 3,851.1290 2,642.7180